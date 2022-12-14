AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

