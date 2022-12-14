AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

