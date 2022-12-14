AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,782 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

