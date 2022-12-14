AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

