AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 165,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

