Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.91. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 89,651 shares traded.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.