Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.91. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 89,651 shares traded.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 56,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

