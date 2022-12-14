Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,879 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

