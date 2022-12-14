Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. Adobe has set its Q4 guidance at $3.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $209,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

