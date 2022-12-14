Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Up 29.7% in November

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock worth $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACET opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.14. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.