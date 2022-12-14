Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.3 %

AGRO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 562,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $848.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $766,000.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

