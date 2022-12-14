ACT Advisors LLC. Buys 1,690 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III comprises approximately 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

