Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Volume of $43,711.99

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $43,711.99 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005407 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.