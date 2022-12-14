Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $4,115.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005467 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.