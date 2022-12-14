Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 1.9%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.98 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.35). Approximately 423,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 792,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.90 ($0.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £88.56 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.