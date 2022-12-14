Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.