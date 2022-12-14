Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 90,187 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $314,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

