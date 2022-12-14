abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $560.43

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 560.43 ($6.88) and traded as low as GBX 558.80 ($6.86). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.02), with a volume of 90 shares.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £70.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 561.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.30.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

