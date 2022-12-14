Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
FAX stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
