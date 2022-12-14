Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.