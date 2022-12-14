Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

