Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 182,224 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182,224 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 69,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

