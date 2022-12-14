Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 790 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,477. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

