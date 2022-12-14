Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 3,397 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.05.

AXP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,704. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

