Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 20,370 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

