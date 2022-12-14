ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $52.56 million and $20,124.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00043015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00238499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00047782 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $19,847.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

