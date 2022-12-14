AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

