AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Down 2.3%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.