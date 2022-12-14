8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 28,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,033,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

8X8 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

