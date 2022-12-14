478,575 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 478,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000. Comcast accounts for 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

