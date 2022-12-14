4,013 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

