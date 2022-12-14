3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
TGOPF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $20.23.
