3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.