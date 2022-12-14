3,929 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

