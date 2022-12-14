3,899 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

