38,082 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.13% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Big Lots Stock Down 0.1 %

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.