361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TSIOF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

