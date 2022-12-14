3,215 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

