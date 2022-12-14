2,521 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,909 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

