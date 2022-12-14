2,500,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,675,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 21.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

