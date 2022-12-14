1eco Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One 1eco token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $62.40 million and approximately $876.19 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00508454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.46 or 0.04856359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.89 or 0.30126121 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

