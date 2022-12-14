19,320 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,885. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $232.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

