18,119 Shares in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,795. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

