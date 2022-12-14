1623 Capital LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.8% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $215.42. 63,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $405.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

