0x One Day Volume Reaches $12.79 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $164.79 million and $12.79 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

