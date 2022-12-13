Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 6.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $36.66. 63,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 876,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.