Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $614.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

