Zambesigold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,208.48 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $78,208.48 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

