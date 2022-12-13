XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.60 million and $383,313.53 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,356,477 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

