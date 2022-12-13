XIDO FINANCE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318,401.47 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $54.66 million and $318,401.47 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00010876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

