Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $182.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $272.63 or 0.01532254 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,748,649 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

