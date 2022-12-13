Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,550 ($31.28) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.95) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055.50 ($37.49).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,404 ($29.49). The stock had a trading volume of 432,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,900.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,039.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,895 ($60.05).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £4,267.95 ($5,236.11). In related news, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,236.11). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($111,740.89).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.