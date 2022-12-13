WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 70.0% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $48.64.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $60,000.

