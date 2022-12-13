WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 70.0% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $48.64.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.